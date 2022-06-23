Daily COVID-19 Cases Breach 1,000 Mark In Tamil Nadu

Daily Coronavirus infections breached the 1,000 mark in Tamil Nadu on Thursday and Chennai alone reported close to half that number. The State reported 1,063 fresh cases, while Chennai accounted for 497 infections today, taking the state tally to 34,64,131, according to a bulletin from the State Health Department.

A day ago, Tamil Nadu logged 771 new COVID-19 infections while Chennai saw 345 cases. The toll continued to remain at 38,026, as no fatalities were reported today also. Including 567 people who were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries increased to 34,20,931 till date.

Two passengers - one from the UAE and another from Maharashtra - who returned to TN were among the 1,063 who were infected, the bulletin said. The active cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 5,174 from 4,678 a day ago. Among those who tested positive were 510 men and 553 women, it said.

Among the 38 districts in the State, Chennai topped the table with 497 cases while neighbouring Chengalpattu reported 190 cases and Coimbatore saw 50 cases. Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Ramanathapuram districts reported nil cases while the remaining districts witnessed new infections below 50.

-With PTI Input