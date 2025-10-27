Cyclone Montha To Intensify Into Severe Storm By October 28, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department said cyclonic storm Montha is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.
Andhra Pradesh authorities have warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal districts and advised residents to stay indoors.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that cyclonic storm Montha is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.
The weather system, currently located over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, moved northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over the southwest and adjoining areas of the westcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am today.
"It is likely to continue to move northwestwards over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours and then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning," said an official release from the Met Department.
According to the IMD, Montha was positioned at latitude 12.2°N and longitude 85.3°E at 5.30 am, about 620 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 650 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 560 km east-southeast of Chennai, 790 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), and 810 km west of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands).
The system is projected to continue moving north-northwestwards and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds reaching up to 110 kmph.
Meanwhile, the Met Department has forecast light thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of up to 40 kmph and moderate rainfall over Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Srikakulam, Nellore, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and West Godavari districts in the next three hours.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain advised residents to remain indoors.
He said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely today in Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts.
Likewise, he said heavy rains are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts.
Jain added that similar weather conditions may occur in East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.