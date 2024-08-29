National

Cyclone Asna: IMD Predicts Rare August Event Over Arabian Sea On Friday | Details

According to IMD, the cyclone is expected to emerge over the Arabian Sea on Friday and travel towards the Oman coast. Pakistan has named it 'Asna'. The name will be used when it intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Asna IMD Arabian Sea
Representational Image
info_icon

In a rare meteorological phenomenon in the month of August, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted the formation of a cyclone which is currently brewing over the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat.

As per the weather watchdog, the cyclone is expected to emerge over the Arabian Sea on Friday and travel towards the Oman coast. According to PTI, Pakistan has named it 'Asna'. The name will be used when it intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

Weather alert being announced in Odisha | - PTI
Cyclone Remal: 4 Odisha Districts On Alert Due To Depression Over Bay of Bengal

BY Jheelum Basu

Cyclone Asna: What did IMD say?

According to the national bulletin issued IMD, the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch is likely to move west-southwestwards and emerge over the northeast Arabian Sea off Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts and intensify into a cyclonic storm on Friday.

Aftermath of Cyclone Remal landfall - |PTI
Cyclone Remal Triggers Floods Across Manipur, State Govt Declares Two-Day Holiday Till May 31

BY PTI

"Development of cyclonic storms in the month of August over the Arabian Sea is a rare activity. What is unusual about the current storm is that it has maintained the same intensity over the past few days", an IMD meteorologist said.

According to the scientists, the brewing tropical storm is sandwiched between two anticyclones – one over the Tibetan Plateau and another over the Arabian Peninsula.

Two cyclonic systems cause severe floods in Kerala and Assam. - null
Flood Alert Issued For Kerala, Assam Due To Two Cyclonic Systems | Details

BY PTI

History of cyclones over Arabian Sea in August

After 1891, only three cyclonic storms have developed over the Arabian Sea in August. In a rare incident in 1944, a cyclone intensified after emerging into the Arabian Sea and weakened subsequently mid-sea while in 1964, a short cyclone developed near the South Gujarat coast and weakened near the coast.

In 1976, a cyclone developed over Odisha, moved west-northwestwards, emerged into the Arabian Sea, made a looping track, and weakened over the northwest Arabian Sea near the Oman coast.

Waterlogged road in Kolkata - | Photo: PTI
Cyclone Remal Crosses Bengal, Bangladesh, Leaving Trees Uprooted, Streets Flooded | In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Similarly, over the Bay of Bengal during the last 132 years, there have been a total of 28 such systems in the month of August.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: LSG Saving Rs 50 Crore For Rohit Sharma? Owner Sanjiv Goenka Reacts
  2. Pakistan Cricket Board Not Happy With Ihsanullah's Injury Recovery
  3. Former Aussie Coach Names This Player To Hold Key For India In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  4. Will Pucovski Retires At 26: Six Cricketers Who Bid The Game Goodbye Too Early
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi Dropped - Check Pakistan's XII For Pindi
Football News
  1. UCL 2024-25 Group Stage Draw Highlights: Man City Take On Inter, Liverpool Face Real Madrid
  2. Michael Olise Receives Maiden France Call-Up For Nations League Fixtures
  3. No Love Lost For Nuno Espirito Santo Ahead Of Wolves Reunion
  4. Romelu Lukaku Reunites With Antonio Conte At Napoli As Chelsea Exit Confirmed
  5. Andrea Pirlo Sacked As Sampdoria Head Coach After Dismal Serie B Start
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. DGCA Action: SpiceJet Under Surveillance; Fine, Show Cause Notice For Air India, Akasa Air | Details
  2. Meet Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, The Youngest Name In Hurun India Rich List
  3. 'May Have Passed Away': Shocking Audio Clips Of RG Kar Hospital’s Calls To Doctor's Parents Surface
  4. J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014
  5. India's 2nd Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Submarine, INS Arighaat, Commissioned Into Navy | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  2. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  3. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  4. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  5. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
World News
  1. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  2. Yemen: Flood Kills 33 At Least, Over 200 Homes Damaged
  3. WHO Announces Limited Pauses In Gaza War To Allow Polio Vaccinations
  4. UN Watchdog Says Iran Has Increased Its Stockpile Of Enriched Uranium
  5. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign