Cyclone Remal Triggers Floods Across Manipur, State Govt Declares Two-Day Holiday Till May 31

Fishermen from Thanga in Bishnupur district are aiding the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) in evacuating flood-hit people using traditional canoes, with similar efforts underway in various locations including Laipham Khunou and Khuman Lampak. Extensive flooding has affected agricultural areas in Nambol, Bishnupur district, due to breaches in riverbanks. Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "Fishermen of Thanga are joining hands with the LDA team in rescuing stranded people. I appreciate their noble gesture at this hour."