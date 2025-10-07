Curfew Relaxed In Violence-Hit Cuttack

The curfew was imposed after two back-to-back clashes on Saturday and Sunday in which 31 people, including 10 police personnel were injured and many shops were damaged.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Curfew Relaxed In Violence-Hit Cuttack
Dargha Bazar Police Station, Cuttack Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The 36-hour curfew imposed from 10 PM on October 5 in violence-hit areas of Cuttack city was relaxed on Tuesday, as no incidents of violence were reported in the past 24 hours.

  The curfew was imposed after two back-to-back clashes on Saturday and Sunday in which 31 people, including 10 police personnel were injured and many shops were damaged.

  • Internet services remain suspended till 7 PM on Tuesday to prevent "anti-social elements" from misusing the facility to spread rumours and disturb communal harmony.

The 36-hour curfew imposed from 10 PM on October 5 in violence-hit areas of Cuttack city was relaxed on Tuesday, as no incidents of violence were reported in the past 24 hours, Commissioner of Police S. Dev Datta Singh said. He also noted that the 12-hour bandh called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday passed without any reports of violence.

"The curfew was imposed for 36 hours from 10 pm of October 5 till 10 am on October 7 in the wake of two clashes on Saturday and Sunday. The order is not extended and therefore relaxed," Singh told PTI. He, however, did not reveal whether the curfew had been withdrawn.

The curfew was imposed after two back-to-back clashes on Saturday and Sunday in which 31 people, including 10 police personnel were injured and many shops were damaged. The first clash occurred during the Durga idol immersion procession at Dargha Bazar area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, leaving six people injured. 

The second incident occurred on Sunday evening when police stopped a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) bike rally from entering the sensitive zone, triggering stone pelting that injured at least 25 people, including eight policemen.

Internet services remain suspended till 7 PM on Tuesday to prevent "anti-social elements" from misusing the facility to spread rumours and disturb communal harmony, PTI reported. 

Meanwhile, 50 platoons (1,500 personnel) of police, along with eight companies of central armed forces, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) are deployed in the city to maintain law and order situation, a senior officer said.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
