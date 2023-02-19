CRPF Jawan Shoots Himself, Dies In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Constable Gunin Das, of CRPF's 195th battalion, shot himself with an Insas rifle in his barrack. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him seriously injured.

A CRPF unit during an area domination patrol in Sukma, Chhattisgarh
A CRPF unit during an area domination patrol in Sukma, Chhattisgarh Getty Images

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 6:05 pm

The police on Sunday said that a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly died of suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at the headquarters of the CRPF's 195th battalion in the Barsoor police station area, located at a distance of 400 km from the capital Raipur, an official said. The jawan succumbed to his injuries in a Raipur hospital at 1.40 am on Sunday.

"Constable Gunin Das, belonging to CRPF's 195th battalion, shot himself with an Insas rifle at his barrack in the unit. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him seriously injured," he said. He was rushed to the unit's hospital, from where he was shifted to Dantewada district hospital. Later, he was airlifted to Raipur and admitted to a private hospital where he died during treatment.

Hailing from Assam, Das had joined the duty on Saturday after returning from leave, he said. "No suicide note was found at the spot and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step," he added.

The CRPF is extensively deployed in south Bastar, which comprises three districts, including Dantewada, for anti-Naxalite operations.

(With PTI inputs)

