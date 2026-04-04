CPI(M) urges EC to ensure voting rights for poll staff, flags lapses in postal ballot system

CPI(M) criticised the new postal ballot system as “complex and ambiguous,” citing delays in ballot delivery and multiple verification layers that hinder voting for election staff.

The party highlighted practical difficulties for officials and essential service employees, including lack of duty leave and long travel to constituencies, risking large-scale disenfranchisement.

CPI(M) demanded urgent measures from the Election Commission, including extended deadlines, adequate facilitation centres, and postal delivery of ballots.