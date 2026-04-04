CPI(M) urges EC to ensure voting rights for poll staff, flags lapses in postal ballot system

Summary of this article
CPI(M) criticised the new postal ballot system as “complex and ambiguous,” citing delays in ballot delivery and multiple verification layers that hinder voting for election staff.
The party highlighted practical difficulties for officials and essential service employees, including lack of duty leave and long travel to constituencies, risking large-scale disenfranchisement.
CPI(M) demanded urgent measures from the Election Commission, including extended deadlines, adequate facilitation centres, and postal delivery of ballots.
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday urged the EC to take urgent steps to ensure that polling personnel and other election-related staff are able to exercise their franchise in the April 9 assembly polls.
The Left party also alleged lapses and lack of clarity in the postal ballot system.
In a memorandum submitted to the state Chief Electoral Officer, CPI(M) Kerala secretary MV Govindan said the new system introduced in place of the earlier postal voting mechanism is "complex and riddled with ambiguities".
The party alleged that authorities have shown "complete apathy" in ensuring voting facilities for polling officials, employees engaged in election duties and those in essential services.
It claimed that ballot papers have not been delivered to facilitation centres on time, forcing many officials who arrived to cast their votes from April 1 to return without voting.
In several cases, even second-level training centres did not have ballot papers, depriving many of their voting opportunity, it alleged.
The CPI(M) further alleged that delays were compounded by "unnecessary" multiple layers of verification, with nodal officers rechecking ballot papers already verified by returning officers.
Due to these issues, many officials would have to travel long distances to their designated constituencies to vote, which could discourage participation, it said, adding that no duty leave has been granted for this purpose in many cases.
The party also pointed to a lack of clarity regarding the number and location of facilitation centres, even as authorities have indicated that such centres would be set up at distribution points.
It said several officials, including those who received late duty assignments, have not been able to apply for postal ballots, and alleged that returning officers have largely taken a negative stand despite having the authority to extend application deadlines.
The CPI(M) also criticised the CEO for not issuing "uniform and transparent" guidelines on postal ballots, which it said has added to the confusion.
The party demanded that the Election Commission publish data on the total number of officials on election duty and those who have applied for postal ballots.
Highlighting the difficulties faced by employees in essential services, the CPI(M) said requiring them to travel to their home constituencies to vote and return to duty is impractical, especially when there is no assurance that ballots would be available there.
Alleging that the current situation could lead to large-scale disenfranchisement, the party urged the Commission to extend the deadline for applying for postal ballots and ensure that facilitation centres are set up in all returning officers' offices, allowing personnel to vote from any constituency.
It also called for setting up adequate facilitation centres at distribution points and restoring earlier provisions that allowed ballot papers to be submitted at counting centres on polling day.
The CPI(M) further demanded that facilitation centres remain operational even after April 9 and that postal ballots be sent by post to all eligible voters who have not yet received them.
"The responsibility of the Election Commission is to ensure voting rights, not deny them on technical grounds," the Left memorandum added.