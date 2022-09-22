Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Covid: 77 New Cases In Delhi; Positivity Rate 0.74 Percent

The new cases were detected from 10,370 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin, adding that no new coronavirus-related fatality was recorded.

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 10:37 pm

Delhi on Thursday recorded 77 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The new cases were detected from 10,370 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin, adding that no new coronavirus-related fatality was recorded.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) may lift the Rs 500 fine on not wearing masks at public places along with scaling down deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals in a phased manner with the city witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

The DDMA met here on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the national capital and conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle coronavirus. The decisions taken in the meeting will come into force after a formal notification by the DDMA.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,772, while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,500, it said.

The city on Wednesday reported 123 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 81 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death due to the infection.

The government had not issued a bulletin on Monday.

The capital on Sunday recorded 95 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and one fatality.

On Saturday, the city logged 89 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one death, while 123 Covid new infections with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality were reported on Friday.

The capital reported 116 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three fatalities on Thursday.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 431, the bulletin said.

A total of 327 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,266 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 42 are occupied.

There are 63 Covid containment zones in Delhi. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

-With PTI Input

