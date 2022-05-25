Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid: 5 New Cases In J&K

There are 59 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,401, officials said.

Covid: 5 New Cases In J&K
New COVID cases in Jammu PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 8:08 pm

Jammu and Kashmir reported five new Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,54,212, officials said. Of the new cases, three were from Srinagar district and the rest from Jammu district, they said.

There are 59 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,401, officials said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said. There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

Related stories

Jammu Kashmir Excise Dept Registers 11% Growth Till July

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health