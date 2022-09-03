Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Logs Over 7,000 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 56,745

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decline of 2,465 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 10:08 am

With 7,219 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,44,49,726, while the active cases declined to 56,745, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.  

The overall Covid-19 death toll rose to 5,27,965 with 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.  

The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.68 per cent, the health ministry said.  

A decline of 2,465 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent and the weekly at 2.42 per cent, according to the health ministry.  

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,38,65,016, while the case fatality rate  was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  

According to the ministry, 213.01 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs Over 6,000 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Below 60,000

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 7,946 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 62,748

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 10,256 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 90,707

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

India crossed the grim milestone of three crore on June 23 last year, and four crore on January 25 this year.  

The 25 new fatalities include six from Maharashtra, three from Kerala, two each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus ' Union Health Ministry Data Covid-19 Active Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate India Covid-19 Vaccination
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Long Weekend Plans: 7 Road Trips To Take For Some R&R

Long Weekend Plans: 7 Road Trips To Take For Some R&R

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot