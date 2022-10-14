Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 2,678 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Rises To 26,583

According to the Union Health Ministry, 219.21 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 10:09 am

India has recorded a single-day rise of 2,678 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally of the infections to 4,46,23,997, while the count of active cases has increased to 26,583, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll due to the disease has gone up to 5,28,857 with 10 fatalities being recorded, including three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 74 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.13 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.07 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,40,68,557, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, as per the data.

According to the ministry, 219.21 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 1,997 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 30, 362

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 2,468 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload In Country Declines To 33,318

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore Covid-19 cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The seven new fatalities include three from Karnataka and one each from Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal. 

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Update Covid-19 India Union Health Ministry Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate India Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face