Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 1,190 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Declines To 16,243

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decrease of 1,375 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 10:08 am

With 1,190 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has gone up to 4,46,55,828, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 16,243, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,30,452 with 1,375 more fatalities, including 1,369 deaths reconciled by Punjab and two reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.  

The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has gone up to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

A decrease of 1,375 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 4,41,09,133, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the ministry's website, 219.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.

India's Covid tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 1,046 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Dips To 17,618

Covid-19 Update: Active Covid Cases In Country Dip To 20,821 As India Logs 1,112 Fresh Infections

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 830 Fresh Infections, Lowest Single-day Tally In 197 Days

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

Of the four deaths reported in a span of 24 hours, one each was recorded in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Rajasthan. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only