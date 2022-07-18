Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Covid-19 Update: Daily Positivity Rate Crosses 6 Per Cent After 161 Days As India Logs 16,935 Fresh Infections

According to Union Health Ministry's data, active cases have increased to 1,44,264 while the death toll has climbed to 5,25,760 with 51 new fatalities in last 24 hours.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 9:59 am

India logged a single day rise of 16,935 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,37,67,534, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above six per cent after 161 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases have increased to 1,44,264, while the death toll has climbed to 5,25,760 with 51 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 815 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India'sCovid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

