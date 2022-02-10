Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Covid-19 Recoveries Breach 33 Lakh In Tamil Nadu

A total of 1,10,494 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,28,70,191.

Single day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 11:08 am

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday added 3,971 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,24,476 while 28 more fatalities took the death toll to 37,837, the health department said. Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 16,473 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 33,09,032 leaving 77,607 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 742 and 726 cases, respectively, while the remaining was spread across other districts. Perambalur recorded the least with nine new cases getting reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Those who tested positive today included four returnees from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand.

A total of 1,10,494 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,28,70,191. Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said in Tamil Nadu among those who tested Covid-19 positive, only four per cent required hospitalization and seven per cent of patients were in the intensive care unit.

After releasing the fourth edition of the sero positivity report that was conducted in December 2021, here, he said it has been revealed that 87 per cent of the people have antibodies against Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. "Coming Saturday (Feb 12) the 22nd Covid mega vaccination camp will be held. Tomorrow the camp to administer precautionary booster dose will be conducted. Till date 7.59 lakh people have received the precautionary booster dose in the state," he told reporters.

"There are 1.50 lakh people eligible to receive the 'precautionary booster dose' and we appeal to them to make use of the camp," he said. On January 10, Tamil Nadu commenced administering the precautionary booster dose to front-line and health care workers and those who have completed nine months after receiving the second dose of Covid vaccine.

With PTI Inputs

