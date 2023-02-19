Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Covid-19: No Active Case In Chhattisgarh As On Saturday

Covid-19: No Active Case In Chhattisgarh As On Saturday

There was no rise in the recovery count either, which stood at 11,63,636, leaving the state with no active case, a health official added.

SARS-CoV-2 virus-like particle tested that can be developed into COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
No new Covid-19 cases in Chattisgarh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 11:20 am

No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,782 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

There was no rise in the recovery count either, which stood at 11,63,636, leaving the state with no active case, he added.

So far, 1,88,93,843 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 326 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,782, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,636, active cases (zero), total tests 1,88,93,843.

