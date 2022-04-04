Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Covid-19: India Logs Less Than 1,000 Coronavirus Cases For The First Time Since April 2020

According to Union Health Ministry's data,  a reduction of 416 cases has been recorded in the number of active infections in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 10:21 am

India recorded less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time in 715 days even as the virus tally rose to 4,30,29,044, while the active infection count fell below 13,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The number of active cases is the lowest in 714 days, the data showed.

Thirteen new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 5,21,358, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active case count comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

India recorded Covid-19 cases below 1,000 for the first time since April 18, 2020 when 991 cases were reported.

 A reduction of 416 cases has been recorded in the number of active infections in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.22 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 79.10 crore tests for the detection of Covid-19 have been conducted so far, including 3,14,823 in the last 24 hours. 

