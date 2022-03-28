Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Covid-19: India Logs 1,270 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 31 Fatalities

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a reduction of 328 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test at NMMC Hospital, in Navi Mum PTI

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 10:17 am

With 1,270 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,20,723, while the active cases further declined to 15,859, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 with 31 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The  active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 328 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 per cent, according to the health ministry. 

