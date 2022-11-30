Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees Two Cases, No Death; Active Tally At 13

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 10:09 pm

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported two COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,77,731, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The recovery count continued to be at 11,63,573 as there was no recovery during the day, leaving the state with 13 active cases, he said.

Durg and Mahasamund districts reported one cases each in the state. No case was reported in 26 districts. 

As 2,058 samples were examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,88,01,717, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 11,77,731, new cases: two, death toll: 14,145, recoveries: 11,63,573, active cases: 13, tests so far: 1,88,01,717.

-With PTI Input

