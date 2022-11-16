Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees Six Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 37

Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees Six Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 37
Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees Six Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 37

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 10:20 pm

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported six COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,77,690, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,508 after eight people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 37 active cases, he said.

Durg led the day's case tally with three cases, followed by one in Dhamtari and other districts. Not a single case was reported in 24 districts of the state.

As 2,233 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,87,77,329, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,690, new cases six, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,508, active cases 37, total tests 1,87,77,329.

-With PTI Input

