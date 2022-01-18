Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
COVID-19: 8 deaths, 8,388 fresh cases in Haryana

Eight more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Tuesday as 8,388 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 8,64,490, according to a Health Department bulletin.

COVID-19: 8 deaths, 8,388 fresh cases in Haryana
- PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 9:32 pm

Eight more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Tuesday as 8,388 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 8,64,490, according to a Health Department bulletin. So far, 10,124 people have died from the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 3,141 fresh cases. Faridabad (1,136), Karnal (484), Panchkula (416), Sonipat (326), Ambala (437), and Yamunanagar (298) were among other districts affected by the surge in cases. While two fatalities were reported from Yamunanagar district, Hisar, Sonipat, Karnal, Panipat, Ambala and Kurukshetra districts reported a fatality each, as per the bulletin.

The recovery rate was 92.20 per cent, the bulletin said, while the cumulative recoveries so far after the outbreak of the pandemic are 7,97,066.

With inputs from PTI

