Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid: 118 New Cases In Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in a meeting last month decided to stop levying the penalty after September 30, amid a decline in Covid cases.

Covid: 118 New Cases In Delhi
Covid: 118 New Cases In Delhi AP photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 10:10 pm

Delhi recorded 118 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.77 per cent on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city.

With these new cases, the capital's infection tally has climbed to 20,05,329 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 6,652 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order withdrawing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in a meeting last month decided to stop levying the penalty after September 30, amid a decline in Covid cases.

Experts said that people, especially those in the vulnerable category like pregnant women and the elderly, should continue to wear masks in crowded areas.

Doctors at leading government and private hospitals in the city concurred that people should exercise "extra caution" because though cases in Delhi are on the lower side, a new variant of the coronavirus is being reported which is very transmissible.

Delhi recorded 107 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.64 per cent on Wednesday.

Related stories

Tamil Nadu Reports 235 Daily Covid-19 Cases

Mumbai Logs 147 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 1,037

Routine Immunisation Suffered Due To Covid-19, It Has To Be Put Back On Track: Mandaviya

On Tuesday, the national capital had logged 141 new cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, while 61 cases with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent was reported on Monday.

On Sunday, the city recorded 115 cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent. and on Saturday, 135 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 476, the bulletin stated, adding that 317 patients are under home-isolation.

Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 51 are occupied, it said. There are 49 containment zones in Delhi.

The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Third Wave COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Maharashtra: Three Workers Killed In AC Blast At RCF In Alibag

Maharashtra: Three Workers Killed In AC Blast At RCF In Alibag