Covid: 112 New Cases In Delhi, Zero Death

Delhi on Friday recorded 112 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

Government asks to publicise free booster dose for Covid-19

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:22 am

No new fatality was reported due to the viral disease.

With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,652 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 6,410 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 130 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 percent.

The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday.

Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 percent along with one fatality.

On Monday, the city recorded 67 new Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 percent.

The city on Sunday recorded 79 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 percent. On Saturday, it logged one Covid-related fatality and 137 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 percent.

The bulletin said that the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 434, adding that a total of 293 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 8,837 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 41 are occupied, it said.

There are 47 containment zones in Delhi, according to the bulletin.

The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third pandemic wave.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(Inputs from PTI)

