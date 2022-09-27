Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Couple Arrested For Bid To Kill Woman Cop In Palghar

On Tuesday, an official said in Maharashtra's Palghar district that police have arrested an advocate and his wife for allegedly trying to kill a woman traffic constable.

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 10:09 am

Police have arrested an advocate and his wife for allegedly trying to kill a woman traffic constable in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.
        
Constable Pragya Shiram Dalvi (36) had seized the motorcycle of advocate Brijesh Kumar Boloria (35) for alleged violation of traffic rules,  senior police inspector Vilas Supe from Nallasopara police station said. 

The motorcycle was kept in a godown meant for seized vehicles.

Boloria and his wife Dolly Kumari Singh (32) went to the godown on Monday and took away the two-wheeler, he said. 

While Dalvi tried to stop them at the godown's entrance, the accused knocked her down as they escaped on the motorbike. The policewoman fell and suffered injuries on her leg and hands and was hospitalised, the official said. 

While fleeing from the spot, the accused also warned Dalvi of dire consequences, he said.

Based on the constable's complaint, the police arrested the couple on Monday. 

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 34 (common intention), the police said.

