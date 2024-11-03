'Consider Muslim Sentiments': Jamiat Chief To TDP, JD(U) On Waqf Bill

"You (government) should protect them because we live in this country and we have not come from outside. If a Hindu is a Gujjar, a Muslim is also a Gujjar...Hindus are Jats, Muslims are also Jats -- They chant slogans saying that Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs are separate, but we say that 'Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians sab hai bhai bhai'," the Jamiat chief said.