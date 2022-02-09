Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Congress Will Form Govt In Goa But TMC, AAP Won't Gain Political Dividend: Pilot

Addressing a press conference here, Pilot said the Congress will form government in Goa after March 10, when counting of votes will be taken up. 

Congress Will Form Govt In Goa But TMC, AAP Won't Gain Political Dividend: Pilot
Senior Congress Leader Sachin Pilot was addressing a press conference. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 6:28 pm

Congress will get a clear majority in the February 14 Goa elections but "newcomers" like AAP and TMC will not gain any "political dividend", senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday.     

"It is interesting to see that many parties are trying to enter Goa. These parties which are contesting elections in Goa are doing a lot of chest-thumping and resource mobilisation but voters will look at the background of parties who are capable of delivering (on promises),” he said.

Related stories

TMC, AAP Are Parties Of Defectors, Cutting Into Non-BJP Votes In Goa: Chidambaram

Goa Polls: Priyanka Assures Rs 500 Cr For Employment Generation, 30 Pc Reservation For Women In Govt Jobs

Power Couples: The Politics Of ‘Family Raj’ In Goa

The Congress leader said that tactics like "poaching of candidates and using resources" will not sustain in a long run. "The TMC or AAP which want to try their luck in Goa will not gain any political dividend on March 10,” he said. 

Pilot said Congress is heading towards a clear majority in Goa, which has total of 40 seats up for grabs. “Congress will form a government in Goa which will deliver and will be transparent. The manifesto of the Congress will serve as a road map for government,” he said.

Pilot said that this election has become interesting as various political parties have started raising the voice of Goans. “Indeed, we could not form a government last time (after 2017 polls in Goa), but it is also true that people of Goa had voted for Congress and its candidates,” he said, adding that Congress stands for issues that are important for culture, heritage, history and future of the coastal state.

Pilot said that despite being in power at the Centre and in Goa, the BJP has not been able to resolve issues like mining. "The Goa government has failed on every contentious issue," he added. 

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won the maximum 17 of the 40 seats restricting the BJP at 13. However, BJP joined hands with regional allies to form a government under Manohar Parrikar (now deceased). 

Over the last five years, the number of Congress MLAs reduced to just two as the bulk of its leaders have switched to other parties with at least two moving to Trinamool Congress.

The Congress has already announced its pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP), while the TMC has a tie-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

With inputs from PTI. 
 

Tags

National Goa Congress Trinamool Congress (TMC) Sachin Pilot Goa Elections
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Elections: Will Ram Rahim's Release On Furlough Add Fuel To Poll Fire?

Punjab Elections: Will Ram Rahim's Release On Furlough Add Fuel To Poll Fire?

REET Paper Leak: Hundreds Of Youths Protest In Front Of Rajasthan Assembly

 Kapil Sibal Slams Centre For Increasing Tax On Petrol And Diesel

Govt Asks Central Universities To Fill Up Vacant Posts Of Teachers In 'Mission Mode'

Surat Airport In Gujarat Gets CISF Security Cover

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star

A Basaveshwara statue in Gadag city in north Karnataka

A Look At Old And New Statues Across States

Actor Tom Hiddleston in 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013). He speaks some conversational French and Spanish (but is not fluent in either language), and learned Latin and Greek at university.

Happy Birthday Tom Hiddleston: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Loki' Star