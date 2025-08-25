Congress Slams Centre Over Alleged Lathi-Charge On SSC Protestors At Ramlila Maidan

Rahul, Kharge and Priyanka accuse Modi govt of “stealing youth’s future” through exam scams and police brutality; Delhi Police denies baton charge, says 44 arrested after refusal to disperse.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Congress accused the Centre of lathi-charging SSC aspirants protesting in Delhi.

  • Rahul, Kharge and Priyanka said BJP is “stealing youth’s future” through exam scams.

  • Delhi Police denied baton charge, said 44 protestors were arrested.

The Congress slammed the Centre on Monday for the alleged lathi-charge of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates who were demonstrating at Ramlila Maidan. Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government was unconcerned about the future of young people because it came to power by "stealing votes."

According to PTI, to demand improved exam administration, SSC trainers and students demonstrated at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.  Police have denied opposition parties' claims of baton charging the demonstrators.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also lashed out at the government over the issue.

"Stealing the future of the country's youth has become a habit of the Modi government. The brutal lathi-charge by the Modi government's puppet police on students protesting against rigging in SSC exams at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is highly condemnable," he said.

"Over the past 11 years, the BJP has handed over the journey of our youth from recruitment exams to getting jobs to paper leak mafias. The BJP-RSS has destroyed the education system. The youth of the country are enraged. Now the youth of the country will not tolerate this injustice!" Kharge said.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The brutal lathi-charge on SSC candidates and teachers who were peacefully protesting at Ramlila Maidan is not only shameful but also the hallmark of a cowardly government."  According to the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, "the youth had only demanded their rights -- employment and justice -- but got lathi-charged."

"It is clear the Modi government is neither concerned about the youth of the country, nor about their future. Why should it be? This government has come to power not by the votes of the people, but by stealing votes," Gandhi said.

He went on to say, "First, they will steal votes. Then they will steal exams. Then they will steal jobs. Then they will crush your rights and voice, both! Youth, farmers, poor, Bahujans and minorities, they do not want your vote, so your demands will never be their priority." Now is the time, not to be afraid, but to fight boldly, Gandhi asserted.

PTI reported that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Congress, also attacked the Centre for the problem. In a Hindi post on X, she accused the police of using "inhuman and shameful" force against the SSC students who were protesting at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

"The youth of the entire country are troubled by rigging in every exam, scam in every recruitment and paper leaks. The corruption in the recruitment process and exams under the BJP rule is ruining the future of the youth," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Instead of correcting it and listening to the youth, lathi-charging them is unfortunate. Instead of being cruel to the students, they should be heard," she said.

About 1,500 protesters assembled at Ramlila Maidan, and 100 of them refused to leave the area after the allotted time despite repeated pleas and notifications, according to a senior Delhi Police officer.

Forty-four protesters were arrested from those who refused to leave.  The officer stated that there was no laathi-charge.   There have been many complaints about the SSC exam, including sudden cancellations, server problems, sluggish systems, and exam centres that are up to 500 kilometres away from candidates' homes.

