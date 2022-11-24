Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Says Jyotiraditya Scindia's ‘Welcome’ Remark On Bharat Jodo Yatra Indication Of Home Coming

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had had said, ‘Everyone is welcome in Madhya Pradesh’, referring to the march on November 23.

Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 6:09 pm

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's "welcome" remark for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh could be an indication of "homecoming", an All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson said on Thursday.

The yatra entered Bodarli village in MP's Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra on Wednesday morning.

BJP leader Scindia had said, "Everyone is welcome in Madhya Pradesh", referring to the march on November 23.

A former member of the Indian National Congress (INC), Scindia left the party in March 2020. 

"It could be an indication of 'ghar wapsi'," Kuldeep Singh Rathore the former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president said.

Asserting that highest ever voting in assembly polls in the hill state is a clear indication of change as people were unhappy with the BJP-led state government, he said, adding that the Congress would form the government in Himachal Pradesh with a clear majority.

The script of BJP's defeat was written when it lost three Assembly elections and one Lok Sabha by-election last year after the Congress highlighted price rise, inflation and non-governance as major issues which dominated the polls, Rathore added.

The new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh will be decided by the MLAs and party high command, he said.

Related stories

Removal Of Export Duty Will Lead To New Era Of Growth For Steel Industry: Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges States To Reduce Tax On Jet Fuel

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Vijaya Raje Scindia On Birth Anniversary

On the question of horse trading, Rathore said, "The practice is very much possible, but we have full trust in the integrity of our members."

He called upon the party leaders to remain disciplined, adding that there are many more challenges to face. 
 

Tags

National India Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Jyotiraditya Scindia Union Minister BJP Madhya Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Lok Sabha Elections
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13