Congress Says Jyotiraditya Scindia's ‘Welcome’ Remark On Bharat Jodo Yatra Indication Of Home Coming

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's "welcome" remark for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh could be an indication of "homecoming", an All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson said on Thursday.

The yatra entered Bodarli village in MP's Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra on Wednesday morning.

BJP leader Scindia had said, "Everyone is welcome in Madhya Pradesh", referring to the march on November 23.

A former member of the Indian National Congress (INC), Scindia left the party in March 2020.

"It could be an indication of 'ghar wapsi'," Kuldeep Singh Rathore the former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president said.

Asserting that highest ever voting in assembly polls in the hill state is a clear indication of change as people were unhappy with the BJP-led state government, he said, adding that the Congress would form the government in Himachal Pradesh with a clear majority.

The script of BJP's defeat was written when it lost three Assembly elections and one Lok Sabha by-election last year after the Congress highlighted price rise, inflation and non-governance as major issues which dominated the polls, Rathore added.

The new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh will be decided by the MLAs and party high command, he said.

On the question of horse trading, Rathore said, "The practice is very much possible, but we have full trust in the integrity of our members."

He called upon the party leaders to remain disciplined, adding that there are many more challenges to face.

