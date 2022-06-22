Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Congress MLAs 'Not For Sale' Says Leader Kamal Nath Amid Growing Tension In Maharashtra

Congress leader Kamal Nath, who was on Tuesday appointed as the AICC observer in Maharashtra in the wake of the political turmoil in the state, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are expected to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray today.

Congress leader Kamal Nath PTI

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 11:42 am

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday said his party is united and its MLAs are "not for sale" amid soaring tension as Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government faces a crisis following the revolt by a section of its MLAs.

"I am sure we will stay intact. It is for the Congress party to demonstrate unity. The Congress MLAs are not for sale," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Nath, who was on Tuesday appointed as the AICC observer in Maharashtra in the wake of the political turmoil in the state, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are expected to meet Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray around noon.

The Maharashtra cabinet meeting is also scheduled later in the day.

The Congress shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and NCP.

Talking to reporters on his arrival at the Mumbai-based official residence of Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, Nath said, "It is for the Shiv Sena to take care of its team and see how it wants to handle its MLAs."

He asserted that the Congress leaders were united.

The CLP holding a meeting at Thorat's residence on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, 42 out of the Congress's 44 MLAs in the state were present at the meeting called by AICC secretary H K Patil.

According to the Congress, its senior leader and Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar was abroad on an official trip and is scheduled to reach Mumbai on Wednesday, while MLA Subhash Dhote was also on way to the state capital from Chandrapur. 

(With PTI Inputs)

