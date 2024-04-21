National

Congress Becoming Extinct: Nitish

The JD(U) president also criticised former ally RJD, headed by Lalu Prasad, alleging that the latter was busy promoting his children in politics.

PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | Photo: PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that the Congress was “becoming extinct” across the country and the party has been engaged in dynasty politics since Independence.

The JD(U) president also criticised former ally RJD, headed by Lalu Prasad, alleging that the latter was busy promoting his children in politics.  

Addressing a public meeting in support of JD(U)’s Mujahid Alam in Kishanganj, Kumar, without mentioning the RJD by name, said: “They are ‘parivaarwadi’ parties. First he (Lalu) himself was in power… then promoted his sons… now he is promoting his daughters. 

“There is nobody from my family in politics. We work for everybody. What happened to the Congress after Independence… all (who run the party) are from a family. That is the reason Congress is becoming extinct.”

In an apparent reference to Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad’s son and former deputy CM, Kumar alleged that the RJD leader claims credit for the development work undertaken by him.  

“I did all the work… I took all the decisions and now he takes credit. People know what they (RJD) did during their regime. We have done a lot for the overall development of people, including the minority communities,” the chief minister said.

Kishanganj along with Katihar, Purnea, Bhagalpur and Banka Lok Sabha constituencies, will to polls in the second phase on April 26.

