Congress Backs CM Gehlot On Views Over Minister's Tweet

A day after the Rajasthan Sports Minister asked to be relieved from his post over the conduct of the CM's principal secretary, Gehlot said Ashok Chandna's tweet should not be taken seriously as he might be under pressure due to workload.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI

Updated: 27 May 2022 9:21 pm

The Congress on Friday backed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on his views over a minister's tweet saying he may have done it out of tension due to work.

A day after the Rajasthan Sports Minister asked to be relieved from his post over the conduct of the CM's principal secretary, Gehlot said Ashok Chandna's tweet should not be taken seriously as he might be under pressure due to workload.

Chandna on Thursday expressed anguish over the conduct of Gehlot's principal secretary, referring to him as the "minister of all the departments" and said he would prefer being removed as a minister.

Chandna made his displeasure public through a tweet, saying he does not want to hold on to the "dishonourable" ministerial post. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said CM Ashok Gehlot has given a reply and has said that the minister has a lot of departments with him and he may have tweeted out of tension due to workload.

"Our governments work and those who work have tension. We have never seen our prime minister in tension and he is always seen smiling. You can see one who does not work does not have tension, even when petrol rates are going sky high," Khera told reporters when asked about the Minister's remarks made in public.

Gehlot said Chandna had organised a state-level sports programme earlier and in the same way, a similar event-- Rural Olympics--is going to be held for the first time in Rajasthan in which 30 lakh people are likely to participate.

"A huge load is on him. Maybe he (Chandna) came under tension and made some comments. It should not be taken seriously... will talk to him," Gehlot told reporters.

The Chief Minister said he had not talked to the minister till now. "He seem to be working under pressure, such a big responsibility has come on him, will see," Gehlot said.

-With PTI Input

