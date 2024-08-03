National

Congress Accuses NTA Chief Of ‘Dubious Record’

Congress’ reaction came after TMC MP Sagarika Ghose flagged the alleged paucity of information regarding the autonomous body on its website.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Photo: PTI
Accusing National Testing Agency (NTA) chairman of “dubious record”, Congress on Saturday took a jibe at the agency saying outsourcing appears to be its only job.

The NTA has been under pressure over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in several entrance examinations recently.

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The only job of NTA appears to be to outsource. Its Chairman has a very dubious record as Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.”

On Friday, TMC MP Ghose wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asking why the NTA – responsible for 17 major examinations including the NEET – gives “so little information about itself” on its website.

“Who are the officials? Where are NTA’s annual reports? To win public trust for future exams NTA must provide more information about itself on its website,” Ghose wrote on X while sharing a copy of the letter.

“Examinations must be, above all, totally trustworthy and the agency that conducts them must be above all suspicion. Students should not have to approach the courts for redress and every examination conducted by the NTA should not be plagued by doubt and uncertainty,” the letter read.

She also urged Pradhan to urgently update the NTA website with all the names of its board members and officials along with their qualifications.

She also demanded that the annual reports and audited accounts of the NTA should also be uploaded on the website.

“Such steps would go a long way in establishing the trustworthiness of the NTA in the eyes of the public,” Ghose added.

