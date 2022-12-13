Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Cong's Muslim Leaders In Karnataka Push For More Tickets

Cong's Muslim Leaders In Karnataka Push For More Tickets

In the next year's assembly elections, Congress' Muslim leaders in Karnataka are asking for more tickets for candidates from their community.

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 9:37 pm

Congress' Muslim leaders in Karnataka on Tuesday decided to ask the party for more tickets for candidates belonging to the community, in the Assembly polls scheduled for April-May next year.

This was decided at a meeting of leaders from the minority community, which included- former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman K Rahman Khan, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, former ministers UT Khader, Tanveer Sait, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rahim Khan, former MP IG Sanadi, MLC Naseer Ahmed, among others.

Noting that the Congress has received 100 applications from minority communities seeking tickets, mostly Muslims, Saleem Ahmed said, "We will scrutinise and give a list to the party. Winnability will be the criteria. Wherever there is a chance to win, we will push for tickets to be given to minorities."

In the 2018 Assembly election, the Congress had given tickets to 17 Muslim candidates, of whom seven had won.

The meeting decided to hold five conventions of minorities and backward classes together in January, aimed at organising the party.

Further alleging that minority voters are being deleted from electoral rolls, and calling it a "conspiracy", Saleem Ahmed said, "Voters are being shifted to different houses and booths, such irregularities have been found in Bidar, Vijayapura and Hubballi, other than Bengaluru."

To a question on JD(S), SDPI, and AIMIM eyeing Muslim votes, he said,  voters are wise and are aware that the real contest is between the Congress and BJP. "....we are confident they will be with us."

