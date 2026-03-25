Condition Stable: Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Delhi Hospital

Summary of this article
Sonia Gandhi was admitted at around 10.22 pm on Tuesday to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
Doctors said her condition remains stable and she is under close medical supervision.
Examinations are underway for a possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract, and antibiotics have been administered.
Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who is admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, is stable and under close medical supervision, doctors said on Wednesday.
She was admitted on Tuesday at approximately 10.22 p.m., according to hospital officials.
According to Chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop, a group of medical professionals is keeping a careful eye on her health, and her status is still stable.
Antibiotics have been given as part of the treatment, and doctors are performing more tests to look for a potential infection in the stomach and urinary tract, according to the hospital.
Sources had earlier said that Gandhi was unwell, possibly due to the weather change, and was admitted for observation.
They said there is no cause for concern and her condition is not serious.