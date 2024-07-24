National

Complaints Pour-in Against Bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal After Her Comments On Disability Quota

Senior bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal's remarks have sparked row amid an ongoing controversy over allegations of misuse of quotas for the specially-abled in job selections.

Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal
Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal
After her remarks on the disability quota in civil services created stir, a complaint has been filed against senior bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal.

Sabharwal, who is a Member-Secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission, had questioned the necessity of disability quota, suggesting that the nature of the allied services does not require such a provision.

The police complaint has been filed against Sabharwal at the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the complaint describes Sabharwal's remarks as deeply disrespectful towards the specially-abled community. The complaint was lodged by activist Jangaiah.

Earlier, Sabharwal in a tweet had said, "The nature of the #AIS (IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people’s grievances-which requires physical fitness. Why does this premier service need this quota in the first place?"

Later, in another tweet, Sabharwal said she wants rights activists to examine why such a quota has still not been implemented in the IPS/ IFoS and some Defence sectors yet.

"My limited point is that the IAS is no different. To live in an inclusive society is a dream that we all subscribe to. Insensitivity has no place in my mind," she added.

Sabharwal's remarks have sparked row amid an ongoing controversy over allegations of misuse of quotas for the specially-abled in job selections.

Former bureaucrat Bala Latha has criticised Sabharwal's comments. Latha has termed Sabharwal's comments as "insensitive and discriminatory".

"Smitha's comments are insensitive, inhumane and highly discriminatory against differently-abled people, particularly when she wrote, 'does an airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability?' All these are derogatory remarks," former bureaucrat Bala Latha has reportedly said.

Besides, complaint has also been lodged with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against Sabharwal by Bakka Judson, former chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Vikalangula Cooperative Finance Corporation. Meanwhile, another complaint was filed with the Department of Personnel and Training.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) also condemned Sabharwal's remarks.

