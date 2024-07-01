Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 30 From Today | Check Details

The oil marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 30 per cylinder from July 1.
The state-backed companies have different prices for the same cylinder across the major cities.
New Prices List Of 19kg LPG Cylinders
Delhi - New Price becomes Rs 1,646 instead of Rs 1,676 earlier.
Mumbai - New price becomes Rs 1,598 instead of Rs 1628 earlier.
Kolkata - New price becomes Rs 1,756 instead of Rs 1786 earlier.
The prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders will stay the same. In Delhi, they will be sold at Rs 803, in Kolkata at Rs 829, in Chennai at Rs 818.50, and in Mumbai at Rs 802.50.
Companies like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), which are owned by the government, change the prices of cooking gas every month on the first day.
They decide the new prices based on the average cost of fuel internationally and the exchange rate of foreign currencies.