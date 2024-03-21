National

College Student Jumps In Front Of Metro Train In Bengaluru, Dies

Dhruv Thakkar, who hailed from Mumbai, was a first year student at the National Law School here, they said.

Advertisement

P
PTI
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
College Student Jumps In Front Of Metro Train In Bengaluru, Dies
info_icon

Metro Rail services were briefly disrupted after a 19-year-old college student died by allegedly jumping in front of a moving train that arrived at Attihuppe station here on Thursday, officials said. 

Dhruv Thakkar, who hailed from Mumbai, was a first year student at the National Law School here, they said. 

No suicide note was recovered, the police said, adding the reasons behind him taking the extreme step have to be ascertained. 

According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred at 2.10 pm. Following the mishap, Metro services on the purple line were briefly disrupted with trains only being operated between Magadi Road and Whitefield. Services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta were also suspended.  

Advertisement

However, later, the BMRCL said the body was taken by the police to hospital for a post-mortem and added that train operations resumed on the purple line after clearance by the police.  

Police will also be scanning through CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads