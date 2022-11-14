Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Cockroach Found In 'Daal' Served To AIIMS Patient, Institute Initiates Probe

There was a complaint that a cockroach was found in a meal served at the premier institute by the AIIMS administration on Monday, prompting an investigation.

Representational image
Updated: 14 Nov 2022 8:51 pm

The AIIMS administration here initiated a probe on Monday into a complaint alleging that a cockroach was found in a meal served to a patient admitted at the premier institute.

The incident came to light after a Twitter user posted details along with photographs.

He claimed that a cockroach was found in a 'daal' served to a four-year-old.

"Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving „Cockroach Daal“ to a 4-year-old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief," the user Sahil Zaidi said in a tweet. 

Following the tweet, official sources said, "Hospital authorities have taken a serious note of the incident and are investigating the matter."

