CM Yogi Performs 'Rudrabhishek' At Gorakhnath Temple On Holi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Monday on the occasion of Holi. The chief minister also extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion and wished for happiness and peace.
"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on Holi, the great festival of colour, enthusiasm, love, joy and social harmony! I wish that your lives be filled with various colours of happiness and that society be drenched in the soulful colours of happiness, peace and goodwill," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on microblogging platform X.
Addressing a gathering at the Holika Dahan procession organised by the Holika Dahan Utsav Committee in Pandey Hata, "There should be no discrimination anywhere. All the people should stay united. This is the message of Holi too."
CM Yogi Adityanath stressed on the importance of eliminating discrimination in society and fostering unity for the strength and prosperity of the nation.
Pointing to the need to dissolve differences among people, the CM Yogi Adityanath said that active participation in national interests with a united spirit not only enhances the festive fervour but also contributes to long-term benefits for society.