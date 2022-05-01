Sunday, May 01, 2022
CM Mamata Banerjee Wishes Workers On May Day

West Bengal CM offered best wishes to all workers and their family members via twitter post.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Updated: 01 May 2022 3:37 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wished people on the occasion of International Workers' Day, commonly known as May Day.

She offered best wishes to all workers and their family members.

"Heartiest greetings on International Workers' Day. We are proud of our working brothers and sisters, our Sathis, internationally, nationally, and in Bengal. Grateful best wishes to all of them and their family members," she tweeted.

International Workers' Day celebrates the struggles, sacrifices and contribution of the working class, and it is observed in many countries. 

