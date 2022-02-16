Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

CM Mamata Banerjee Promises 'Never-Seen-Before' Development In North Bengal

Mamata Banerjee underlined that her government would spend Rs 300 crore to turn the district headquarters into a heritage town.

CM Mamata Banerjee Promises 'Never-Seen-Before' Development In North Bengal
CM Mamata Banerjee Promises 'Never-Seen-Before' Development In North Bengal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 7:04 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee disclosed that the entire north Bengal would witness development like never before in the days to come, listing out the plans her government has made for the region.

Speaking at an event in Cooch Behar, organised on the occasion of local hero Chila Roy's 512th birth anniversary, she said that the state government was working tirelessly for the welfare of Rajbanshi, Gorkha, Lepcha, Bhutia and other communities in the six districts of north Bengal.

"We will create job opportunities for youth in all six districts. Believe in us, trust us. Don't misunderstand. And see what spurt in development takes place in north Bengal. The place will witness development like never before," she stated at the programme.

Related stories

Biden Ordains The Release Of Trump's White House Visitor Logs To Congress 

Bengal Primary Schools Welcome Back Students After 2 Years

Supreme Court Declines To Refer Appeal Against Madras HC On Vanniyar Quota Row

The chief minister also maintained that many other facilities would be made available in the area, including a cultural academy, community hall and an academy for studying the history of Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri communities.

She said the state would set up 200 government schools, where the teaching medium would be Rajbanshi language.The CM further urged the Centre to make Cooch Behar airport operational and improve regional connectivity.

Banerjee, who decided to cut short her North Bengal trip to return to Kolkata on learning about legendary singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay's demise, on an unrelated note, said that the artiste should have been given Padma Shri much before. Mukhopadhyay, who died at the age of 90, had recently turned down Padma Shri award.

(With PTI Inputs)
 

Tags

National Chila Roy's 512th Birth Anniversary North Bengal Development Infrastructure Mamata Banerjee India West Bengal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Four Countries

President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Four Countries

The Veil of Resistance

Arvind Kejriwal's Shift From Hanuman Chalisa To BR Ambedkar Show

Covid Death Toll Climbs To 227 In Ladakh, 59 Fresh Cases Reported

Firhad Hakim Instructs TMC Rebels To Withdraw From Civic Poll Fray Immediately

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti