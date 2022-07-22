CM Dhami Orders Probe Into Alleged Harassment Of Village Women

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a probe into alleged harassment of some village women by police in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district.

Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar has been asked to look into the allegations and submit his report to the state government as soon as possible, an official release said.

A video surfaced on social media here recently, showing some village women, one of whom was carrying a bundle of grass, being questioned by policemen and having some argument with them.

According to the video, the women belonged to Helang village. The women have accused the policemen of harassing them but the district administration says the video is a misrepresentation of facts.

Officials in Chamoli quoting Gram Pradhan of Helang Anand Sailani, Van Sarpanch Pradeep Singh Bhandari and villagers said a playground for children and for holding public functions is being built in the village with the permission of residents and the district administration.

But one or two families living close to the site are opposing it as they intend to usurp the government land in the course of time, they said. They often obstruct building work there. The video in question was made when police were trying to convince women of the two families not to do so, they added.

But only a portion of the video was circulated to mislead people, they said.

-With PTI Input