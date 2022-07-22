Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CM Dhami Orders Probe Into Alleged Harassment Of Village Women

A video surfaced on social media here recently, showing some village women, one of whom was carrying a bundle of grass, being questioned by policemen and having some argument with them.

undefined
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Facebook/Pushkar Singh Dhami

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 4:41 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a probe into alleged harassment of some village women by police in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district.

Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar has been asked to look into the allegations and submit his report to the state government as soon as possible, an official release said.

A video surfaced on social media here recently, showing some village women, one of whom was carrying a bundle of grass, being questioned by policemen and having some argument with them.

Related stories

Dhami Asks Kanwariyas To Plant Saplings

Congress Murdered Democracy By Forcing Emergency In 1975, Says Dhami

Dhami Meets PM, Seeks Extension Of GST Compensation Period

According to the video, the women belonged to Helang village. The women have accused the policemen of harassing them but the district administration says the video is a misrepresentation of facts.

Officials in Chamoli quoting Gram Pradhan of Helang Anand Sailani, Van Sarpanch Pradeep Singh Bhandari and villagers said a playground for children and for holding public functions is being built in the village with the permission of residents and the district administration.

But one or two families living close to the site are opposing it as they intend to usurp the government land in the course of time, they said. They often obstruct building work there. The video in question was made when police were trying to convince women of the two families not to do so, they added.

But only a portion of the video was circulated to mislead people, they said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Uttarakhand CM Sexual Harassment Probe Politics Complaints Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand Dehradun
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Liz Truss Holds Commanding Lead Over Rishi Sunak In UK PM Race:Survey

Liz Truss Holds Commanding Lead Over Rishi Sunak In UK PM Race:Survey