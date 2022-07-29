Friday, Jul 29, 2022
CM Bhagwant Mann Greenlights Special Drive To Repair 4,465 Km Rural Roads In Punjab

To make Punjab clean, green and free of pollution, the chief minister gave a nod to developing a 'green belt' over 1,000 km of the road network. 

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 7:45 pm

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a green signal to the Punjab Mandi Board for embarking on a special drive to widen, upgrade and strengthen 4,465 km of rural roads in the state.

At a review meeting of the board, he said strengthening the rural road network was the need of the hour and it must be done by adhering to the highest quality norms.

Mann gave his nod for repairing 4,465 km of the roads at a cost of Rs 692 crore, according to a statement. To make Punjab clean, green and free of pollution, the chief minister gave a nod to developing a 'green belt' over 1,000 km of the road network. 

He asked the Punjab Mandi Board to plant two lakh saplings on this stretch of road and ensure they are maintained for two years. 

(With PTI Inputs)

