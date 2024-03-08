CM Adityanath Expressed "Gratitude" To PM Modi For Announcing Rs 100 Reduction In LPG Cylinder Price

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed "gratitude" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a reduction of Rs 100 in cooking gas cylinder prices on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The decision of reduction of Rs 100 in the prices of LPG cylinder on the occasion of 'Women's Day' will provide financial relief to crores of families and will also provide a healthy and happy life to the 'maatrishakti' (mother power) by freeing them from smoke and pollution.

"On behalf of the people of the state, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you respected prime minister for this public welfare gift that honours the 'maatrishakti' and conserves the environment!"