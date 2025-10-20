CM Adityanath Calls for Vigilance Against Divisive and Disruptive Forces

Recalling the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla, Adityanath said society’s collective responsibility has increased, emphasising unity and inclusivity, adding that “the joy of a festival is complete only when it includes everyone.”

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to remain vigilant against “divisive and destructive forces,” warning that complacency after success can lead to betrayal.

  • During his visit to Karsevakpuram, Adityanath met seers, shared a meal with them, and honoured their contributions.

  • He also visited a local cowshed, feeding the cattle, before addressing a Deepavali Milan event, where he emphasised unity and alertness in society.

Urging vigilance against divisive and destructive forces, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that complacency after success often invites betrayal.

Adityanath visited Karsevakpuram, where he met seers, shared a meal with them, and honoured their contributions. He also visited the local cowshed, feeding jaggery, gram, and bananas to the cows, before addressing a Deepavali Milan programme, the UP government said in a statement.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath - null
Adityanath Asks BJP's IT Cell To Gear Up For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

BY PTI

Adityanth said, "Complacency after success often invites betrayal. Society must remain alert and united." Recalling the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla, he stressed that the collective responsibility of society has grown, emphasising inclusivity and unity. "The joy of a festival is complete only when it includes everyone," he said.

Referring to his visits to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanumangarhi, and Nishad Basti, he noted that Ayodhya's spirit lies in service and togetherness.

"At Nishad Basti, I distributed sweets just as Lord Ram embraced Nishad Raj and accepted Shabari's offering. Unity will pave the way for Ramrajya and a self-reliant India," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

The UP CM urged the saints to spread light and joy wherever there is scarcity. "Share your blessings by ensuring that sweets and happiness reach those in need this Deepavali," he said.

Extending Deepavali greetings to the entire state, he urged that the festival's light should not remain confined to homes but illuminate every corner of society.

Later, Adityanath honoured 150 municipal sanitation workers and 50 boatmen near the helipad at Ram Katha Park, presenting them with gifts and extending Deepavali wishes, the statement added.

Adityanath also met saints in Ayodhya and extended Deepavali greetings to them. He visited various Akharas and maths, enquiring about the well-being of the saints and presenting them with festive gifts.

Later, the chief minister reached Mani Ram Das Chhavni to meet Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He enquired about Mahant Nritya Gopal Das's health, wished him a long and healthy life, and presented Deepavali gifts, the statement said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Women's World Cup: BAN-W Send Back Big Fish Athapaththu | SL-W 73/2 (13)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Shan Masood Holding Innings Together | PAK 200/3 (70)

  3. Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: ZIM Bowlers On Fire In Harare | AFG 106/5 (24)

  4. New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: ENG Beat NZ By 65 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Series

  5. Who Is Asif Afridi, 38-Year-Old Making Debut In Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  3. GRAP 2 Restrictions Imposed In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali As AQI Nears ‘Very Poor’ Category

  4. Banjara Activist Launches Indefinite Fast On Charpoy In Jalna For ST Status Demand

  5. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  2. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  3. Israel Closes Rafah Border Amid US Warning Of Hamas Attack

  4. Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire During Talks

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike