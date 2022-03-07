Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Class10 Board Exam Begins In Bengal

Last year, the exam could not be held due the surge in COVID-19 cases

Class10 Board Exam Begins In Bengal
School Students Appears For Board Examination, India Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 5:56 pm

With Class 10 state board exams commencing in West Bengal, a total of 11,18,821 candidates sat for their first language papers at 4,194 centres across the state


An official of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said the first day of Madhyamik 'pariksha' (exam) passed off smoothly amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols as students sat for their paper from 11 am to 3.15 pm.


No candidate was allowed to leave the centre for one hour and 15 minutes after the exam began.

Related stories

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Investors Lose Rs 11.28 Lakh Crore In Four Days

IPL 2022: Dean Elgar Wants To Know Where South Africa Cricketers' Loyalty Lies

‘Border’ To ‘Chak De India’ – Jingoism In Bollywood Films


According to the official, CCTVs have been fitted in several centres across the state as speculation that some of the students have hidden textbooks and paper chits in the building did the rounds.


The government has also temporarily suspended internet services in some areas of the state to thwart unethical practices, the official said.


The move was necessitated after the purported leak of Madhyamik question papers on social media platforms in 2019 and 2020 by some exam centres in the state's Malda and Murshidabad districts.


Last year due to the pandemic, students were given scores based on an evaluation format that took into consideration internal assessment performance among other parameters.


Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her best wishes to all examinees.


"Best wishes to the Madhyamik Examinees, 2022. This is your first big exam in life. Remain confident, you are sure to achieve success. Appeal to all to cooperate in smooth conduct of the gigantic exercise. All the best, my dear students," she tweeted.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Boards Exam Evaluation West Bengal Board Exam Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Students West Bengal Schools Education Examination Covid19 Education And Covid Class 10 Board Exam India West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan