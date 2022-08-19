Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Home National

CJI N V Ramana, Karnataka CM Visit Tirumala Temple

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accompanied by senior BJP leader and former CM B S Yediyurappa also offered worship at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo)
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 8:32 pm

Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of  Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala here on Friday.

Justice Ramana, who is retiring on August 26 from the top post, arrived here with his family on Thursday, a temple official said.

On his arrival at the shrine, Justice Ramana was welcomed by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy  and TTD Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy. Later, Justice Ramana also visited the shrine of Goddess Sri Padmavathi near here, the official said.

Before leaving the temple city, attending a private function, Justice Ramana released a book titled 'Satyashodhana- Mahatma Aathmakatha' translated into Telugu.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accompanied by senior BJP leader and former CM B S Yediyurappa also offered worship at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Bommai tweeted a photo of his visit to the temple along with Yediyurappa and other leaders. 

(With PTI Inputs)

