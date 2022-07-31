Chittorgarh Railway Station To Be Developed Into Word Class Facility: Railways Minister

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday assured to turn the Chittorgarh station into a world class facility and directed officials to come up with a design keeping in mind the sacrifice and valour of the local heroes.

In his public address after inaugurating Udaipur's Badi Sadri-Mavli railway section gauge conversion in Chittorgarh, Vaishnaw sought people's participation in the project to give the local railway station a facelift.

He also accepted the demand submitted by local leaders to introduce two rounds of the Badi Sadri-Udaipur train service per day from August 15.

While the minister flagged off the Badi Sadri-Udaipur City train service in Chittorgarh, he launched the Rewa-Udaipur City Special and Siuri-Sealdah-Siuri train services in West Bengal virtually.

The minister said railway stations that are currently in the redevelopment phase are being built with a plan keeping in mind the next 50 years. He said a tender to develop the Udaipur City Railway station has already been floated and the work will begin after finalising the bidder in August.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria lauded Vaishnaw saying he had reformed the Railways in the last few years, an official statement said.

(With PTI Inputs)