Chief Justice Announces Supreme Court Hackathon, Says AI Will Be Used To Streamline Functioning

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday announced the second hackathon of the Supreme Court, which will focus on use of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the functioning of the top court.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Photo: PTI
At the outset of the day’s proceedings, the CJI said AI will be used to streamline the functioning of the apex court’s Registry to deal with issues like “removal of defects (in petitions) and formatting and sorting of the judicial records". 

The hackathon of the top court, which is being organised in the 75th year of the Supreme Court's establishment, will be held in association with the Centre’s ‘MyGov’ application, Justice Chandrachud said.

"This time the hackathon will focus on use of AI to streamline the functioning of the Registry (of the SC) for things like removal of defects and formatting and sorting of petitions. So we are completely moving to an AI-based model. I request all the innovative young minds to please participate... Last date to submit is August 31 and the assessment will be done on September 14," he said.  

"All innovative young minds should participate. By young minds, I do not mean young in age,” the CJI said in a lighter vein. Hackathon is commonly known as a "codefest". It is a social coding event held to bring computer programmers and other interested people together to improve upon or build a new software program.

