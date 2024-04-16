National

Chhattisgarh: Two Security Personnel Hurt In Encounter With Naxalites

Kanker Lok Sabha constituency will vote in the second phase of elections on April 26.

Advertisement

File%20Image
Chhattisgarh: Two Security Personnel Hurt In Encounter With Naxalites Photo: File Image
info_icon

Two security personnel were injured in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight took place in the forest under Chhotebethiya police station limits when a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police officer said.

Two security personnel have sustained injuries in the gunfight, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Kanker Lok Sabha constituency will vote in the second phase of elections on April 26.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported
  3. Kerala Man Dies After Bike Gets Entangled With Security Rope Put Up For PM Modi's Visit
  4. Arunachal Assembly Polls: BJP Leader Ashok Singhal Hails Infrastructure Development In State
  5. Pakistan: Rain Fury Kills 49, Emergency Declared In Southwest
  6. Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Mumbai Court Sends The 2 Men Arrested To Police Custody
  7. Top Solo Female Travel Destinations In 2024 According To TimeOut
  8. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?