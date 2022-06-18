Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Sees 78 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 339

78 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh, no deaths as of yet.

Chhattisgarh Sees 78 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 339
Representational image AP Photo/Andy Wong

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 8:02 am

Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded 78 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,928, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, an official said.
        

The 78 cases included 19 in Raipur, 14 in Durg and 11 in Bilaspur, while no new COVID-19 case was reported in 11 districts, he said.
        

The recovery count reached 11,38,554 after one person was discharged from hospital and 22 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 339, the official said.
        

With 7,320 samples examined during the day, the number of tests went up to 1,77,96,343, he added.
        

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,928, new cases 78, death toll 14,035, recovered 11,38,554, active cases 339, today tests 7,320, total tests 1,77,96,343.

Tags

National COVID-19 Death Tolls Masks Negligence Positivity Rate Government Chattisgarh Home Isolation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

GainBitcoin Scam May be India’s Biggest Crypto Ponzi Scheme; Dogecoin Investor Files Case Against Elon Musk

GainBitcoin Scam May be India’s Biggest Crypto Ponzi Scheme; Dogecoin Investor Files Case Against Elon Musk

Italy Struggles For Drinking Water As Rivers Dry Up

Italy Struggles For Drinking Water As Rivers Dry Up