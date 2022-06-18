Chhattisgarh Sees 78 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 339

Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded 78 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,928, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, an official said.



The 78 cases included 19 in Raipur, 14 in Durg and 11 in Bilaspur, while no new COVID-19 case was reported in 11 districts, he said.



The recovery count reached 11,38,554 after one person was discharged from hospital and 22 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 339, the official said.



With 7,320 samples examined during the day, the number of tests went up to 1,77,96,343, he added.



